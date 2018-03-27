Israeli Foreign Ministry Unaware About Plans to Expel Russian Diplomats

"I do not know anything about the existence of such plans," Nahshon said.
The spokesman referred the question about possible expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country to the Israeli prime minister's office, but no response has been received from the office so far.
On Monday, a total of 16 EU countries, as well as the United States, Canada, Albania, Norway, Ukraine, Macedonia, and Australia announced their decisions to expel about 100 Russian diplomats in total in connection with Moscow's alleged involvement in Skripal's poisoning.
The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was rejected. Moscow expelled UK diplomats in response and ordered the British Council to cease its activities in Russia.
