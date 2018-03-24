Register
    Admiral Vladimirsky research vessel

    Russian Oceanographic Research Vessel Admiral Vladimirsky Leaves Seychelles

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An oceanographic research ship of Russia's Baltic Fleet, the Admiral Vladimirsky, completed its business call at the port of Victoria, Seychelles, the Western Military District's spokesman for the Baltic Fleet, Roman Martov, said Saturday.

    "The crew of the Admiral Vladimirsky ship of the Baltic Fleet replenished fuel reserves and took part in a number of memorable and cultural events in the largest city of Seychelles," Martov said.

    The crew members also paid tribute to the Russian Navy's Capt. 2nd rank Alexander Krupenin from the Razboinik cruiser, who was buried at the Russian cemetery in the city of Victoria in 1906, Martov added.

    "During the ship's business call, Russian diplomats led by Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Seychelles, Vladimir Belous visited the vessel of the Baltic Fleet," the spokesman said.

    The Admiral Vladimirsky research vessel moors in Vladivostok
    Russian Research Ship Reaches Antarctica – Navy
    The crew of the Admiral Vladimirsky continued to carry out research hydrographic work in the Indian Ocean, according to the plan of the international expedition, Martov added.

    READ MORE: Russian Research Ship Admiral Vladimirsky to Reach Antarctica on January 20

    The Admiral Vladimirsky left the naval base of the city of Kronshtadt on December 15, 2017 for a long hydrographic expedition as part of the UNESCO mission. The crew of the vessel and the members of the expedition on board are tasked with performing a hydro-meteorological observation study during a months-long campaign and carrying out a large volume of research work for the correction of navigational charts along its route in the Baltic, the Northern, the Mediterranean and the Red seas, as well as in the Indian Ocean and the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.

