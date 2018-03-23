UK Unwilling to Admit Absence of Chemical Weapons in Russia – Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 23 (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is unwilling to accept the absence of chemical weapons in Russia in the situation around the poisoning of former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who worked for the UK intelligence, in the English city of Salisbury, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman stressed that Russia had destroyed its entire arsenal of the chemical weapons as it had been confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). He also noted that UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow had not attended a briefing for the foreign ambassadors in Russia convened by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We have not seen ambassador of Great Britain there. If Britain has questions, in this case, why would not the British ambassador come and hear the answers? As if they are asking questions not willing to get any answers. As if they ask questions having judgments prior to that. This is extremely unfair. This is extremely contradictory with international law, international principles of behavior and diplomacy. This is unwillingness to see the reality, I mean, the absence of chemical weapons in Russia,” Peskov said in an interview with RT news channel.

The conspiracy theories about Russia’s alleged motives in the Skripal's poisoning are “artificially constructed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“These are artificially constructed theories. First, we have to remember, the starting point is words of President [Vladimir] Putin that Russia has nothing to do with this accident,” Peskov said in an interview with RT broadcaster when asked by a journalist about conspiracy theories about Russia’s alleged motives in the poisoning of Skripal.

The spokesman stressed that the United Kingdom’s claims were “crazy,” explaining his position through a comparison that he admitted being “very rude,” noting, nonetheless, that nothing “can be ruder than the reality.”

“Just imagine – Moscow city, a car accident, there’s a victim in the car accident. And we see what was the car. The car was a British-made car. Let’s say, a Range Rover. And just imagine, that myself or the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman makes a statement that a man was killed by a British-made car in a car accident in the center of Moscow and highly likely Prime Minister of Great Britain may be responsible for that murder,” Peskov said.

The European Council has sided with London in claiming that it is "highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible and that there is no plausible alternative explanation" and condemned the incident as a "grave challenge to our shared security."

Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. Moscow has also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK expulsion of Russian diplomats.

© REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann EU Council Wants NATO Cooperation Amid Skripal Poisoning Scandal

Skripal and his daughter have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 and are being treated for exposure to what the UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. The UK side claimed that this substance was related to the Novichok class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack on the former intelligence officer and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.