Israel Investigating Facebook Amid Data Leak Incident With Cambridge Analytica

Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said that his company must take steps to prevent developers from misusing personal data through passing it on to third parties after the recent incident with Cambridge Analytica.

The Ministry of Justice of Israel is investigating whether Facebook violated the country's laws on the inviolability of private information. The legislation stipulates the use of personal data only for "the purpose for which it was given, with the consent of the individual."

Israel's authorities are set to probe if the personal data of its citizens was misused. Israel's privacy protection agency also said that it had "informed Facebook today that it had opened an investigation into its activities."

Recently, the German Ministry of Justice warned that they have questions for Facebook's management. Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to London, Alexander Yakovenko, said that Moscow has no ties to Cambridge Analytica.

Earlier in March, Facebook faced public outrage as it emerged that third-party organizations, such as the data and political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, had obtained private information about 50 million Facebook users without their permission. The company reportedly worked for various political campaigns and collected private information from users' social media accounts to develop a mechanism predicting and influencing voter behavior.