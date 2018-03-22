Israel Investigating Facebook Amid Data Leak Incident With Cambridge Analytica

The Ministry of Justice of Israel is investigating whether Facebook violated the country's laws on the inviolability of private information. The legislation stipulates the use of personal data only for "the purpose for which it was given, with the consent of the individual."
Israel's authorities are set to probe if the personal data of its citizens was misused. Israel's privacy protection agency also said that it had "informed Facebook today that it had opened an investigation into its activities."
Earlier in March, Facebook faced public outrage as it emerged that third-party organizations, such as the data and political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, had obtained private information about 50 million Facebook users without their permission. The company reportedly worked for various political campaigns and collected private information from users' social media accounts to develop a mechanism predicting and influencing voter behavior.
