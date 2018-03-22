Belgrade Could Host a Putin-Trump Meeting – Serbian FM to Sputnik

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belgrade offers to host a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Belgrade, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Sputnik.

"Serbia offers to hold a publicly announced meeting of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Belgrade," the minister said.

Dacic added that Belgrade is ready to "host a meeting that is important for the whole world."

READ MORE: Serbia Plans to Pump Russian Gas Via Turkish Stream Pipeline

"Serbia as a militarily neutral state has a needed potential in terms of foreign policy capabilities to receive presidents of Russia and the United States," the minister said.

On Tuesday, Putin and Trump agreed in a phone conversation that there was a need for a meeting to discuss the issues on the bilateral agenda.

In October and November 2017, Belgrade served as a neutral platform for Russian-US talks, as Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker discussed the situation in Ukraine there.