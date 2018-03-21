DeleteFacebook : WhatsApp Co-Founder Backs Campaign Against Rival

With European Parliament President Antonio Tajani already pledging a probe into the alleged misuse of Facebook users' personal data, the campaign against the social networking giant is gathering strength.

Writing on his Twitter page, co-founder of WhatsApp Brian Acton has signaled his readiness to join the #DeleteFacebook movement over the social network's handling of personal data.

The move came after Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, harshly condemned Facebook's poor protection of users' data, vowing a meticulous investigation into the matter.

He described allegations of misuse of Facebook user data as "an unacceptable violation of our citizens' privacy rights."

According to The Guardian, a spate of media outlets published guides on how to scrap a user's Facebook account, in sync with the #DeleteFacebook campaign.

On Tuesday, US media reported that Facebook’s security chief Alex Stamos is due to leave the company over disagreements pertaining to Facebook's disclosure policy to grapple with the spread of disinformation.

Media reports said last week that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been obtained without their permission by Cambridge Analytica, a firm linked to US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign headquarters and former Trump's aide Steve Bannon. The goal was to find a mechanism that would predict and influence voters' behavior.