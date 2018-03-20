Putin, Trump Stressed in Phone Call Importance of Limiting Arms Race - Kremlin

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his win in Sunday's presidential election in Russia. In addition, the presidents held a phone conversation on a number of burning issues in world politics.

"The presidents spoke in favor of developing of a practical interaction in various areas, including the issues of strategic stability and combating international terrorism. In particular, the sides emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts in limiting the arms race," Kremlin says.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW