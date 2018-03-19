New Caledonia to Hold Vote on Independence From France on November 4 - Reports

The plan to hold the referendum on November 4 was supported by 38 lawmakers, 14 were against and two abstained, according to Nouvelles Caledoniennes newspaper.
The French authorities approved the referendum for New Caledonia in November last year. A new vote is possible because of the 1998 agreement, Noumea Accord, on the gradual decolonization of the archipelago.
The 1987 independence vote resulted in local residents choosing to stay with France.
