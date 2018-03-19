Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Demands EU Sanction Gerhard Schroder Over Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has urged the European Union to impose sanctions against German former Chancellor Gerhard Schroder for support of Russian projects abroad.

"It is important to impose sanctions against those who promote [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's projects abroad. Gerchrad Schroder is the most important lobbyist of Putin's projects worldwide. That is why the European Union should analyze its possible actions," Klimkin told the Bild newspaper.

Schroder was the chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005.

Having retired from politics, he is mainly involved in public affairs and the private sector. In particular, he holds the position of chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft and chairman of the shareholder committee of Nord Stream AG (Nord Stream), the owner and operator of the Nord Stream pipeline, which supplies Russian gas to Germany.