Trump Signs Travel Act Encouraging US, Taiwan Officials' Visits - White House

"On Friday, March 16, 2018, the President signed into law … H.R. 535, the ‘Taiwan Travel Act,’ which encourages visits between officials of the United States and Taiwan at all levels," the release said.
The law allows US top officials to pay official visits to Taiwan and encourages the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office to cooperate with members of US Congress and other government officials.
READ MORE: Taiwan Reportedly Bids for Bigger Military Role in Asia
China has repeatedly expressed opposition to US contacts with Taiwan, the independence of which is not recognized by Beijing as it regards the island as its territory.
All comments
Show new comments (0)