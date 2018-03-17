Trump Signs Travel Act Encouraging US, Taiwan Officials' Visits - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump signed into law legislation that seeks to stimulate visits between officials from Taiwan and the United States, the White House said in a press release.

"On Friday, March 16, 2018, the President signed into law … H.R. 535, the ‘Taiwan Travel Act,’ which encourages visits between officials of the United States and Taiwan at all levels," the release said.

The law allows US top officials to pay official visits to Taiwan and encourages the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office to cooperate with members of US Congress and other government officials.

China's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said the law contradicts the "One-China" policy and would make the regional situation worse and create tension between Beijing and Taipei.

China has repeatedly expressed opposition to US contacts with Taiwan, the independence of which is not recognized by Beijing as it regards the island as its territory.