Register
19:07 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Helpers sort food at the distribution site of the Essener Tafel food bank distributing food to people in need in Essen, western Germany, on February 23, 2018

    Back to Square One: New German Health Minister Backs NGO's Anti-Migrant Move

    © AFP 2018/ Roland Weihrauch / dpa
    World
    Get short URL
    260

    Despite the Essen food bank giving in to demands to allow young foreign men to join older, pre- registered Germans to join at its proverbial trough, new voices are now being heard supporting its initial policy.

    Jens Spahn, Germany's incoming  Minister of Health, has spoken up in defense of the Tafel food bank's decision to bar non-Germans from signing up for the charity program.

    Speaking on Saturday to Germany's Funke media group, Spahn said that young men standing in a line outside the small food bank premises in Essen in Western Germany  looked "so bold and robust” that the elderly as well as single parents "no longer had any chance of receiving any food."

    The Christian Democratic (CDU) lawmaker added that the charity had therefore made the right decision to intervene and introduce a new rule.

    In late February, the Tafel food bank was a talking point in Germany and abroad as it sparked a massive debate on xenophobia, migrants and poverty after the bank leadership ruled to suspend granting membership to foreigners until summer.

    Sudanese refugees, who said their names are Adam, center, and Anour, right, speak to media in front of the entrance of the occupied Gerhart Hauptmann School in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 27, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Another German Food Bank Stops Giving Food to 'Young Single Men' and Foreigners

    Jörg Sartor, the chairman of the Essen Tafel food bank said at that point that given the staggering percent of newcomers among their clients (around 75%), they had to temporarily introduce the new regulation so that elderly German citizens would not feel too intimidated to pick up food every week.

    He even reported to have received a number of complaints about "too much shoving" during food distributions. Notably, another Tafel outlet of the 930-strong chain, in the western German town of Marl, quickly followed suit.

    READ MORE: 'F**k Nazis' No More: German Charity Calls Back Policy on Prioritizing Citizens

    The move was bombarded with criticism from Twitter users and ANTIFA volunteers, who vandalized Tafel’s doors and scrawled “F*** Nazis” on the NGO's food delivery vans.

    Separately, a negative reaction came from other German food banks as well as politicians. For instance, Spiegel magazine quoted Joachim Stamp, the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Essen is located, as saying that "the level of need, not the place of origin" should determine the order in which charity food should be given away. 

    Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Maksimenko
    'Your Average British Neo-Nazi Is Slightly Psychotic and Cowardly' – Watchdog Rep.

    The outcry even provoked a response from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who underscored that it "wasn't good" that Tafel was handing out membership cards based on whether one holds a German passport.

    The food bank finally gave in to the pressure and promised to start registering foreigners again for their service starting from the end of March.

    German food banks are part of the so-called Hartz IV, a welfare benefits and unemployment insurance reform introduced in 2003 by a coalition government led by the Social Democratic Party (SPD). It has raised much controversy for the past years since it introduced more restrictive conditions under which people could claim welfare or unemployment benefits.

    READ MORE: 'Germany's Rendez-Vous With Reality': Professor on Racism Accusations of Charity

    To name a few, the program requires beneficiaries to attend a slew of meetings with a job-center advisor and show they're actively searching for a job. Even a single failure to show up for these get-togethers can result in a partial loss of benefits, to say nothing of the refusal to sign up for a job a claimant may be offered.

    While Hartz IV has gone through several cutbacks in recent years, Spahn insisted it would continue to be measured and adjusted under the incoming government. "Everyone will therefore have what they need to live," the incoming health minister noted.

    Related:

    Hunger Games: Report Reveals Shocking Scale of Food Bank Dependency in the UK
    Kurdish Youth Group in Germany Vows to Turn Europe Into 'Rubble and Ash'
    Germany's CDU/CSU Conservative Bloc, Social Democrats Sign Coalition Agreement
    Germany's AfD Criticizes EU’s 'Export Hurdles', Supports Trump's Metal Tariffs
    'Not Fair': Trump Says Germany Should Spend More on Defense
    Tags:
    Nazi, racism, migrants, poverty, politics, NGOs, charity, food banks, Angela Merkel, Jens Spahn, West Germany, Essen, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    So They Finally Met
    Can't Wait to See You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok