Trudeau Says Canada Does Not Link Trump Tariffs to NAFTA Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian prime minister Justice Trudeau in an interview on Monday said Ottawa will not link US metal tariffs to NAFTA negotiations.

"We don't link together the tariffs and the negotiations for NAFTA but we're happy to continue to move forward on the negotiations," Trudeau told CNBC.

The Canadian prime minister also said during the interview that US exemptions to tariffs were not a "magical favor being done."

In a statement earlier in the day, Trudeau said he would seek advice from the country’s steel and aluminum workers on ways to address overcapacity in the North American and global markets.

Trump last week rolled out tariffs on steel and aluminum but said Canada and Mexico will be excluded and long-term exemptions would be based on the results of NAFTA negotiations.

Trump previously explained that he will be flexible on certain countries based on relations in the area of defense, including the amount of money they contribute to NATO.

The US president said he will have the right to raise or lower tariffs on certain countries, or add or drop countries from being exempted from tariffs.

Trump said Mexico and Canada will likely be exempt from the new tariffs if the attempts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are successful.