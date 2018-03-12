Russia, China to Work Jointly on Global Uranium Production Markets - Rosatom

"The project envisages joint work on global uranium markets," Spassky said at the ceremony of signing of the agreement.
The new uranium mining site will be located in Russia's Zabaikalsky Territory.
The first contribution of the Russia-China Investment Fund of Regional Development is estimated at 2.5 billion rubles (nearly $44 million). This project will be the first participation of Beijing in the uranium mining project in Russia.
