Russia, China to Work Jointly on Global Uranium Production Markets - Rosatom

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and China will work together on global markets of uranium production, Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear corporation Deputy Director General Nikolay Spassky said Monday.

"The project envisages joint work on global uranium markets," Spassky said at the ceremony of signing of the agreement.

The new uranium mining site will be located in Russia's Zabaikalsky Territory.

Earlier in the day, an agreement was signed on investments in construction of a new uranium mine in Russia. The deal envisages the involvement of the Russia-China Investment Fund of Regional Development.

The first contribution of the Russia-China Investment Fund of Regional Development is estimated at 2.5 billion rubles (nearly $44 million). This project will be the first participation of Beijing in the uranium mining project in Russia.