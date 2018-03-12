Qatari Officials Reportedly Refuse to Inform Mueller About Kushner Meetings

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Qatari officials have refused to give Special Counsel Robert Mueller information about the alleged illicit influence of the United Arab Emirates on Jared Kushner and other associates of President Donald Trump, US media reported on Monday.

Three sources familiar with the Qatari discussions told NBC News the officials feared that handing over the information would harm relations with the Trump administration.

Several US media reports have explored connections between Lebanese-American businessman George Nader and Republican donor Elliott Broidy, who allegedly participated in the secret meetings, and their connections to the UAE and Trump associates.

Qatari officials considered talking with Mueller earlier this year about Nader and Broidy working with the UAE to turn Trump against Qatar, but decided against it, media reports added.

In a statement on Saturday, the Qatari embassy in Washington, DC said it would not provide any materials to the Mueller investigation.

Mueller is investigating allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied all allegations of interference, calling the accusations "absurd." Trump has also denied any collusion between himself and the Kremlin.