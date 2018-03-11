India Considers France as One of Most Reliable Partners in Defense – Modi

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - France is one of the most reliable partners for India in the area of defense and bilateral cooperation is burgeoning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday following the talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Our cooperation in the defense sector is very rich and deep, and we view France as one of the most reliable partners in this field," Modi said, as quoted in the statement of the prime minister’s press service.

New Delhi and Paris regularly conduct joint military drills and cooperate on the military projects, the official noted.

"We welcome France's commitment to the principle of ‘Make in India’ in regards to the implementation of projects in the defense industry. I believe that the agreement signed today to provide logistical support to the two countries' armies is a turning point in the history of our close military cooperation," Modi said.

Macron is currently on his first visit to India since he assumed presidential office in May 2017. The visit started on Friday and will last through Monday.

During Macron’s visit, the two countries signed 14 agreements on cooperation in strategic areas, such as nuclear energy, cybersecurity, education, environment and urban development.

In terms of the defense and security cooperation, India and France have agreed to work on the protection of classified information, countering radicalization and terrorism as well as ensuring freedom of navigation in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.