14:14 GMT +311 March 2018
    Strengthening of Russia-Kuwait Relations Promotes Peace in Middle East – Moscow

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The enhancement of cooperation between Russia and Kuwait positively contributes to the maintenance of peace and security in the Middle Eastern region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

    "The strengthening of bilateral ties meets the long-term interests of our nations, contributes to the maintenance of peace and security in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East," the ministry’s statement read.

    The ministers underlined the friendly character of the Russian-Kuwaiti ties that are developing in a wide range of areas, according to the statement.

    March 11 marks 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Moscow and Kuwait City. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah have exchanged congratulatory letters earlier in the day.

    Both Russia and Kuwait have made efforts to settle the diplomatic row between Qatar and the Arab States. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, among others, broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Through Kuwait, the four Arab states handed over an ultimatum containing 13 demands to Doha, but the country has refused to comply with it.

