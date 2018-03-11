Register
12:44 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Staff members sit at their work stations at the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center in Arlington, Virginia, January 13, 2015

    New Book Reveals How Obama Team Plotted Cyberattacks Against Russia in 2016

    © AFP 2018/ SAUL LOEB
    World
    Get short URL
    0 06

    On March 13, a book titled "Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump" will hit the shelves. Written by Michael Isikoff and David Corn, the book specifically focuses on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

    In the summer of 2016, the Obama team prepared a plan for a large-scale cyber-operation against the Russian media, the country's most influential businessmen and President Vladimir Putin personally, according to former White House cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel.

    His remarks are included in "Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump," a book by Michael Isikoff's and David Corn's which is due to go on sale on March 13. Excerpts were released by Yahoo News earlier this week.

    READ MORE: CIA Chief Says Russia's Meddled in US Elections 'for Decades', Gets Trolled

    Daniel explained that the cyber-offensive against Moscow was co-authored by Celeste Wallander, the US National Security Council's former chief Russia expert.

    The plan stipulated that the National Security Agency (NSA) would conduct a number of cyberattacks to neutralize Russian websites and the Guccifer 2.0 hacker, who compromised the emails of the campaign headquarters of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party's National Committee.

    READ MORE: Claims Russia's Strategic Studies Institute Meddled in US Elections 'Baseless'

    Also, the plan envisaged blocking the website DCLeaks.com, which leaked information stolen from the Democrats.

    In addition, Daniel alleged, the Obama team hoped to disrupt the work of Russian media through DDoS attacks, while also preparing attacks on Russian intelligence agencies to damage their command and control nodes.

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    How US Meddles in Other Nations' Elections 'in the Interests of Democracy'
    At the end of the day, President Obama's national security adviser Susan Rice and homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco scrapped the plan because they feared that "if news of the project leaked it would 'box the president in' and create pressure for him to act," Yahoo News cited the book's authors as saying.

    Russia has repeatedly denied its interference in the 2016 US presidential elections, something that was once again reiterated by President Vladimir Putin during his March 2018 interview with NBC News.

    READ MORE: Captain Obvious to Rescue! Fox News Learns That Russia Didn't Rig US Elections

    "Could anyone really believe that Russia, thousands of miles away… influenced the outcome of the election? Doesn't that sound ridiculous even to you? It's not our goal to interfere. We do not see what goal we would accomplish by interfering. There's no goal," Putin stressed.

    Related:

    US Attempts to Influence Russian Presidential Elections to Continue - Report
    How US Meddles in Other Nations' Elections 'in the Interests of Democracy'
    Former CIA Director Allows That US Meddles in Foreign Elections for ‘Good Cause’
    CIA Prediction of Russian Meddling in US Midterm Elections ‘Nonsense’
    Tags:
    interference, emails, cyberattacks, book, 2016 US presidential elections, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, Michael Daniel, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok