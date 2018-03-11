Trump Expects 'Tremendous Success' in Dealing With North Korean Problem

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he expected success in solving the North Korean issue amid the announcement of possible talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I think North Korea is going very well, I think we will have tremendous success. I think this is going to be something very successful. We have a lot of support… So that would be great," Trump told reporters before leaving for a rally in US state of Pennsylvania as quoted in a White House press release.

He also said that expected Pyongyang to stick to its promise to cease all ballistic missile and nuclear tests and noted that North Korea was looking to denuclearization.

On Tuesday, South Korean delegation announced that North Korean side and its leader Kim Jong Un confirmed commitment to demilitarization of the Korean Peninsula during the meeting in Pyongyang. Additionally, North Korea expressed a willingness to hold talks with the United States, as well as pause all nuclear tests and missile launches during the negotiations.

The announcement of a meeting between the US and North Korean leaders came after months of contentious exchanges between the two men and rounds of sanctions imposed by Washington.

On Thursday, South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said at a White House briefing that US President Donald Trump had agreed to meet with Kim by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated drastically last year due to the North's nuclear activity, which led to the United Nations Security Council imposing its toughest ever sanctions on the country.

Also on Tuesday, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that the United States had imposed new sanctions on the government of North Korea for using a chemical agent to kill Kim Jong Un’s half-brother on February 13, 2017.