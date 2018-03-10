Trump: 'China Continues to Be Helpful'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has commended China's role in the North Korean crisis settlement following the phone talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping amid the alleviation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

On Tuesday, South Korean delegation announced that North Korean side and its leader Kim Jong-un confirmed commitment to the demilitarization of the Korean Peninsula during the meeting in Pyongyang. Additionally, North Korea expressed a willingness to hold talks with the United States, as well as to pause all nuclear tests and missile launches during the negotiations.

Chinese President XI JINPING and I spoke at length about the meeting with KIM JONG UN of North Korea. President XI told me he appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-Yong announced on Thursday that Trump had agreed to meet with Kim by May for talks on permanent denuclearization. The US president said that "the meeting [is] being planned."

Trump has further held talks concerning the North Korean issue with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, who is very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea. Also discussing opening up Japan to much better trade with the U.S. Currently have a massive $100 Billion Trade Deficit. Not fair or sustainable. It will all work out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

The US President Donald Trump's decision to accept Kim Jong-un's invitation to meet in person came after Kim told South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong that he was committed to denuclearization and would refrain from future nuclear weapons' tests, and was ready to meet his American counterpart.