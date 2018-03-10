Register
21:01 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chuck Norris speaks to reporters during a media availability before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016

    "Almighty" Chuck Norris Turns 78: Some Life Facts on the Tough Texas Ranger

    © AP Photo/ Larry Papke
    World
    Get short URL
    0 41

    The actor's life took some unexpected turns. As a boy, he wanted to become a policeman, but instead became a martial arts master, a famous actor and an endless source of internet memes.

    The Long Way to His Career as an Actor

    As a young boy Carlos Ray Norris of Irish and Cherokee descent, Norris dreamt of becoming a policeman. When he grew up, he joined the US military and this is in many ways where Chuck Norris, as we know him now, was born. It was while serving in the US Air Force that gave him "Chuck" became his nickname, and it was also where he developed a love for martial arts — military service in South Korea was too boring for him, so he started practicing at first judo then — Tang Soo Do. By the end of his service, he had black belts in both.

    READ MORE: 'Chuck Norris Cat' Shows Hardcore Way of Coming Home

    He continued his practice back in the US, where he opened several martial arts schools, which eventually led to him crossing paths with American actor Steve McQueen, whom he taught karate and who would one day brought him into the world of filmmaking.

    Tough Texas Ranger and Internet Meme Hero

    Though his filming career didn't start so well, he filmed in almost three dozen films and several TV series, including the widely-known "Walker, Texas Ranger." Throughout his career, he formed a very specific image of a tough guy who could get things done, no matter how hard that was (or how many enemies he had to encounter).

    What Chuck Norris definitely didn't expect is what side effects such fame might bring. At some point his image transformed into "almighty Chuck," featuring hundreds of internet memes from around the world, glorifying him as a person who can do literally anything. He even tried to sue the authors of the satirical book "Chuck Norris Facts," which gathered the best internet jokes about him, but eventually he got over his new unordinary image.

    Here are just a few of such "Chuck Norris facts":

    • Chuck Norris does not sleep. He waits.

    • Chuck Norris' tears cure cancer. Too bad he has never cried.

    • Fire escapes were invented to protect fire from Chuck Norris.

    • When the Boogeyman goes to sleep every night he checks his closet for Chuck Norris.

    • Chuck Norris doesn't do push-ups, he pushes the Earth down.

    • It was Chuck Norris who stopped Xerxes's army. 300 Spartans just died in awe.

    • Once a cobra bit Chuck Norris' leg. After five days of excruciating pain, the cobra died (this one was even retold by his character in "The Expendables 2" motion picture).

    READ MORE: 'Texas Ranger' Chuck Norris Warns of Military Takeover in Lone Star State

    It's no wonder he became an "epic" symbol of the fight against boredom, along with other prominent can-do-man types like Gerard Butler's Leonidas from 300, on the Russian segment of the internet.

    Religious Right-Wing Conservative and Family Man

    Chuck Norris is a highly devout Christian and even advocated for studying the Bible in TV commercials. He is a gun rights and ownership supporter and a strong opponent of celebrating the Day of Silence in schools. Chuck supports traditional values and actively advocated for a bill to ban same-sex marriage in California in 2008 by exposing the double standards of the activists who opposed the bill. He pointed out that while they criticized the LDS Church, they didn't do the same with blacks, though both of these groups overwhelmingly favored the ban.

    Chuck Norris is twice married (1958 and in 1998) and has 5 children and 13 grandchildren. He is currently busy shooting commercials, producing films and even participating in the creation of mobile video games based on his iconic image as a tough guy. He runs or takes part in several charities, one of which is aimed at finding and promoting young talents.

    Related:

    Way of the Dragon: Chuck Norris Stars in Finnish Hamburger Chain Ad (VIDEO)
    This Granny Does What No One Has Ever Done: She Defeats Chuck Norris!
    'Texas Ranger' Chuck Norris Warns of Military Takeover in Lone Star State
    Chuck Norris Comes to Bibi’s Rescue as Israel Vote Comes Down to the Wire
    'Chuck Norris Cat' Shows Hardcore Way of Coming Home
    Tags:
    tough guy, epic, film star, action movie, martial arts, actor, filming, Chuck Norris, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok