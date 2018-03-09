Moscow Welcomes Possible Meeting Between US, North Korean Leaders - Lavrov

"For sure, we believe that this is a step in the right direction. We have heard about this agreement only today. I hope that it will be implemented. It is needed to normalize the situation around the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said at a press conference in Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa where he on an official visit.
"It shouldn't end up with a talk only, but pave the way to a comprehensive political dialogue aimed at the settlement of nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula based on the principles approved at the six-party talks and in the UN Security Council," Lavrov stressed.
The announcement of a meeting between the US and North Korean leaders comes after months of contentious exchanges. Last fall, Trump called Kim Jong-un a "rocket man" that was on a suicide mission. Kim, for his part, said Trump’s comments exhibited "mentally deranged behavior."
All comments
Show new comments (0)