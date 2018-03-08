Register
19:23 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish special forces policeman. (File)

    Turkish Special Forces Foil Daesh Terror Attack On US Consulate

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11

    With the Daesh* (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) caliphate in disarray, analysts and politicians have warned of the prospect of former members of the group carrying out terror attacks in the region, and the western world.

    Turkish special forces and counter-terrorist units have foiled an attack on a US consulate by Daesh, according to reports by Turkish media.

    13 suspects with alleged ties to the terror organization, including 12 Syrian nationals, were arrested during the raids on Wednesday morning in the city of Adana, situated in southern Turkey, over 200 kilometers from the Turkey-Syria border.

    The US operates consulates in Adana and Ankara, in addition to other diplomatic facilities throughout the country. It's currently unclear which consulate the suspects were planning to attack.

    READ MORE: Turkey Urges US to Prevent YPG Redeployment From Syria's Manbij to Afrin

    US governmental facilities in Turkey have been on high alert since the US embassy in Ankara issued a "security threat warning" on Monday. Security forces later detained four Iraqi suspects who were reportedly set to attack the embassy.

    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US Poised to Create Garrison State in Syria – Turkish General
    Turkey is currently building a border wall with Syria to tackle the flow illegal migrants into Turkey, including potential terrorists from Daesh and other hardline Islamist terror groups operating in Syria.

    Considered to be the Middle East's gateway to Europe, Turkey has stepped up counter-terrorist operations in the interests of international security. The Daily Sabah newspaper reported that "authorities have heightened crackdowns on the terrorist group with almost daily operations."

    The Turkish military launched operation Olive Branch in January, 2018 to oust Kurdish-led forces — which have ties to the PKK terror organization — from parts of northwestern Syria.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    'NATO Has No Reason to Worry About Our Cooperation With Russia' - Turkish MP
    Daesh's Revival? Media Reveals the Terrorists' Grand-Offensive Plans in Syria
    Returned 'Anti-Daesh Fighter' Appears in UK Court
    Tags:
    terrorism, Daesh, Syria, Ankara, United States, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok