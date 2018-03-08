Register
13:36 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman speaks while wearing a yellow badge as Mayor Philipe Tomlinson looks on during a council meeting, as shown in these screengrabs, for the borough of Outremont in Montreal on Monday March 5, 2018

    Outrage as Yellow Badges Worn to Protest Jewish Use of School Buses in Montreal

    THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In a move to get their point across, a group of Montreal citizens has decided to wear yellow badges - a symbol of the Holocaust, when Jews were forced to wear yellow stars under Nazi rule - at a borough council meeting.

    Ginette Chartre, a citizen of Outremont borough in Montreal, along with other citizens, have sparked outrage by wearing yellow badges to protest the use of school buses by the local Jewish community.

    However, Chartre said that she had been made the real victim herself, adding that she wouldn't stop wearing the badge.

    "We are living an injustice. We are being persecuted by them," Chartre said.

    Outremont's Hasidic Jewish community has been using school buses to move around the neighborhood. Chartre and other citizens claim that the vehicles block the streets, causing inconvenience, especially in summer and what she called odd hours during the day and evening.

    Cristina Fernández de Kirchner
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Ex-Argentine President to Be Tried for Alleged Jewish Center Bombing Cover-Up
    Earlier this week, Chartre, together with other residents, attended the Outremont council meeting wearing the yellow badges and tried to distribute them to other visitors.

    The incident has provoked criticism, not only from the part of the Hasidic Jewish community. Thus, according to Outremont Councilor Fanny Magini, she and her colleagues were shocked when they saw people entering the room with yellow badges.

    Outremont resident Jennifer Dorner said that her Hasidic friend began to cry after she saw the yellow rectangles, as they "triggered an intense wave of emotion for her."

    Rabbi of an Orthodox Jewish congregation in Montreal Reuben Poupko said the people should "embrace tactics that engender communication and dialogue," if they were truly concerned about solving municipal issues.

    "And certainly, some of the tactics employed (Monday night) were not designed to enhance the possibility of resolution but were designed to be provocative," he said.

    At the same time, Chartre noted that the yellow badges were just about the color of school buses and had nothing to do with the Holocaust.

    "Should we change the colour of school buses now because it reminds (Jews) of their past?" she said. "What about the yellow street markers on the roads? If we wore a yellow hat, would that be better?"

    The incident with the badges is not the first dispute between the local Jewish community and Chartre, supported by a handful of other citizens.

    Back in 2016, citizens voted against allowing Hasidic Jews to open more synagogues on the main street in Outremont, in a move sparking accusations of anti-Semitism.

    Related:

    Jews Collaborating With Nazis During the Holocaust is Confirmed Fact - Warsaw
    Israeli Opposition Slams Polish PM Over 'Jews Also Perpetrated Holocaust' Remark
    Mosul's People Bury Their Dead in Desecrated Jewish Cemetery (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    bus, jews, Montreal, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok