Terrorists Plotting Attacks in Azerbaijan Eliminated - State Security Service

BAKU (Sputnik) - Azerbaijani State Security Service (DTX) officers have carried out an anti-terrorist operation in the north of the country, killing terrorists, who plotted terrorist attacks, the agency’s press service said Wednesday.

"As a result of operational activities, the so-called 'Khachmaz Jamaat' terrorist group led by Azerbaijani citizen Sabir Arulla oglu Mammadov was identified and rendered harmless. On March 6, 2018, Jamaat members Sabir Arulla oglu Mammadov and Tarlan Safar oglu Salimov, who were found to be attempting to organize terrorist attacks, offered armed resistance to the DTX task force. In the return fire, terrorists S. Mamedov and T. Salimov were killed,” the press release read.

According to the press service, improvised explosive devices, as well as weapons and ammunition were found at the crime scene.

No further details have been immediately available.