Bombshell Miss Earth Russia 2018 Revealed

Darya Kartyshova of Nizhny Novgorod will represent Russia at the iconic Miss Earth pageant this year.

The 23-year-old, 173 cm tall blonde was crowned as Miss Earth Russia 2018 by Miss Earth Russia 2017 Lada Akimova on February 28 at Rosa Khutor, Sochi in Russia.

In a contest also known as Krasa Rossii 2018 she was selected from 45 contestants and is now the official representative of the world's biggest country at Miss Earth 2018, wherein Karen Ibasco of Philippines will be crowning her successor.

Graduated from the Lobachevsky State University of Nizhni Novgorod, Kartyshova won Miss Nizhny Novgorod 2017 last October.

The blonde is an avid lover of ballroom dancing and has demonstrated her capabilities since the very beginning of the competition.

"I am very happy I have a chance to participate in an international beauty pageant. I believe that my ballroom dance experience will help me prove myself in the contest," Kartyshova said, as cited by RIA Novosti.

Darya also said her dearest dream was to open a dance school in her hometown.