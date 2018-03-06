'This is Their Last Chance': US Threatens to Pull Out From Iran Nuclear Deal

The possible US withdrawal from the nuclear deal agreed with Iran in 2015 was one of the main agendas of Donald Trump's electoral campaign. Since ascending to the presidency, Trump has repeatedly stressed the possibility that Washington could terminate the agreement.

"Make no mistake about it, this is their last chance. Unless the Iran nuclear deal is fixed in the coming months, the United States of America will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal immediately," US Vice President Michael Pence said, speaking to the annual policy conference of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

In his speech, Pence also accused Iran of developing ballistic missiles and supporting terrorist organizations.

Referring to the recent incident with an allegedly Iranian drone invading the airspace of Israel from Syria, the vice president reiterated Washington's commitment to the support of the Jewish state.

"While any agreement will require compromise, the US will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish state of Israel," Pence stressed.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has called on European countries to join the US in reformulating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 agreement with Iran that was meant to slow the country’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for a loosening of stringent economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Trump's appeal sparked angry reactions in Iran, with the country's Foreign Minister Zarif criticizing the EU for what he described as "extremism."

Trump has constantly criticized the JCPOA, threatening to scrap the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on grounds of Tehran developing its missile program. Iran, for its part, said that the primary condition for possible international negotiations on Iran's missiles is the destruction of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles that the US and European nations have.

The nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 group — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States plus Germany. The JCPOA stipulates the removal of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Iran not pursuing its nuclear program for military purposes; however, the deal doesn't cover Iran's missile program.