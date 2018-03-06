Register
07:05 GMT +306 March 2018
    Adult sex dolls

    If You Can't Beat 'Em: Expert Says Sex Robots to Make Great Teaching Tools

    © AFP 2018/ STR
    World
    American sex cyborg maker Brent, president and founder of 1 AM Doll USA, and sex historian Hallie Lieberman believe that sex robots will soon prove to be beneficial rather than harmful for society.

    In her recent piece for Quartz, titled, "In Defense of Sex Robots," Lieberman wrote that, on one hand, she understands why the public is so afraid of sex robots — they "seem to express the worst of our sexual culture: men feeling entitled to live out their fantasies on female bodies."

    But on the other hand, Lieberman stressed, people completely leave out of account the ways in which sex dolls could be beneficial to society.

    "There's a more positive future we can work toward," wrote Lieberman, who has a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in sex toy history and is the author of "Buzz: A Stimulating History of the Sex Toy."

    She specified that cyborgs with "tactile and verbal feedback" could be used as "top-notch sex-education tools" to teach teenagers valuable lessons that would improve relationships between the sexes in the future.

    For instance, with the help of robots programmed to "tell them to stop," teenagers could learn about consent "within a simulated sexual situation."

    "Instead of learning the fundamental rules of consent with a stranger in inebriated circumstances, where a misunderstanding could lead to arrest, you could learn with a sex doll imbued with artificial intelligence," the expert wrote, citing Brent, who also said that youngsters should rather learn about sexual health and relationships from sex robots than through watching porn.

    Plus, sophisticated androids could also help educate adults, Brent noted.

    READ MORE: 'In Faith I Will Succeed': Sex Doll Pimp Unveils Bizarre Brothel

    "If you have a guy who has no confidence and finishes in a few minutes, [a sex doll would allow him] to be able to perform at a higher standard," the sex doll maker told the Daily Star.

