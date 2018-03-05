Register
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – General view of the stage as host Jimmy Kimmel presides over the show

    All You Need to Know About Oscars 2018 (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced the winners of the 2018 Academy Awards, known as the Oscars.

    The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles late on Sunday for the 90th time.

    'The Shape of Water' Wins 4 Awards

    The movie "The Shape of Water" by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro won four awards — more than any other movie this year. The film was awarded best movie of the year, best original score (Alexandre Desplat) and best production design. Moreover, del Toro himself was named best director for this film.

    The film tells the story of a mute cleaner woman, who works at a secret government laboratory and falls in love with a captured humanoid-amphibian creature.

    READ MORE: Del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' Makes a Splash at the Oscars, Named Best Picture

    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Backstage - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Guillermo del Toro after winning Best Picture and Best Director awards for The Shape of Water.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Backstage - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Guillermo del Toro after winning Best Picture and Best Director awards for "The Shape of Water."

    The US-UK-French-Dutch war film "Dunkirk" by Christopher Nolan won three awards: for best film editing, best sound editing and best sound mixing. The movie is dedicated to the 1940 Operation Dynamo when the United Kingdom managed to evacuate over 300,000 troops from defeated France via the port of Dunkirk.

    Best Actresses, Actors

    Gary Oldman won the Best Actor award for the role of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the "Darkest Hour" movie. This is Oldman's first Academy Award.

    ​Frances McDormand won Best Actress award for the role of Mildred Hayes, a mother, who seeks justice for her murdered daughter, in the movie "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri". This is McDormand's second Academy Award, she was also named Best Actress for the role in the movie Fargo in 1997.

    Another actor from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Sam Rockwell was awarded Best Supporting Actor for the role of officer Jason Dixon.

    Allison Janney won the Best Supporting Actress award for the role of LaVona Golden in the "I, Tonya" movie about the life of figure skater Tonya Harding.

    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Backstage - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Backstage - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage

    Second Defeat of Russian Director Zvyagintsev

    The Chilean movie "A Fantastic Woman" by Sebastian Lelio won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, beating the Russian movie "Loveless" by Andrey Zvyagintsev.

    This is Zvyagintsev's second defeat at the Academy Awards — his movie "Leviathan" was nominated in 2014 but lost to the movie "Ida" by Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski.

    Russia was mentioned once again during the ceremony as the US film "Icarus" by Bryan Fogel about alleged Russian sports doping violations won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. During the ceremony Fogel said that he dedicated the film to Grigory Rodchenkov, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant and former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

    Other Awards

    AMPAS announced awards in a total of 24 categories.

    The 3D computer-animated film "Coco" by Pixar Animation Studios was named the Best Animated Feature Film. The song "Remember Me" from "Coco" was was named the Best Original Song.

    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show – Hollywood - Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski onto the stage as Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel gives actress Helen Mirren on the back a kiss after Bridges won it for the shortest Oscar acceptance speech of 2018
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show – Hollywood - Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski onto the stage as Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel gives actress Helen Mirren on the back a kiss after Bridges won it for the shortest Oscar acceptance speech of 2018

    The "Blade Runner 2049" by Denis Villeneuve won two awards for best cinematography and best visual effects.

    "The Darkest Hour" was also awarded best makeup and hair-styling.

