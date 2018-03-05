All You Need to Know About Oscars 2018 (PHOTOS)

The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles late on Sunday for the 90th time.
'The Shape of Water' Wins 4 Awards
The movie "The Shape of Water" by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro won four awards — more than any other movie this year. The film was awarded best movie of the year, best original score (Alexandre Desplat) and best production design. Moreover, del Toro himself was named best director for this film.
The film tells the story of a mute cleaner woman, who works at a secret government laboratory and falls in love with a captured humanoid-amphibian creature.
The US-UK-French-Dutch war film "Dunkirk" by Christopher Nolan won three awards: for best film editing, best sound editing and best sound mixing. The movie is dedicated to the 1940 Operation Dynamo when the United Kingdom managed to evacuate over 300,000 troops from defeated France via the port of Dunkirk.
Best Actresses, Actors
Gary Oldman won the Best Actor award for the role of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the "Darkest Hour" movie. This is Oldman's first Academy Award.
Frances McDormand won Best Actress award for the role of Mildred Hayes, a mother, who seeks justice for her murdered daughter, in the movie "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri". This is McDormand's second Academy Award, she was also named Best Actress for the role in the movie Fargo in 1997.
Another actor from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Sam Rockwell was awarded Best Supporting Actor for the role of officer Jason Dixon.
Allison Janney won the Best Supporting Actress award for the role of LaVona Golden in the "I, Tonya" movie about the life of figure skater Tonya Harding.
Second Defeat of Russian Director Zvyagintsev
The Chilean movie "A Fantastic Woman" by Sebastian Lelio won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, beating the Russian movie "Loveless" by Andrey Zvyagintsev.
This is Zvyagintsev's second defeat at the Academy Awards — his movie "Leviathan" was nominated in 2014 but lost to the movie "Ida" by Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski.
Russia was mentioned once again during the ceremony as the US film "Icarus" by Bryan Fogel about alleged Russian sports doping violations won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. During the ceremony Fogel said that he dedicated the film to Grigory Rodchenkov, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informant and former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.
Other Awards
AMPAS announced awards in a total of 24 categories.
The 3D computer-animated film "Coco" by Pixar Animation Studios was named the Best Animated Feature Film. The song "Remember Me" from "Coco" was was named the Best Original Song.
The "Blade Runner 2049" by Denis Villeneuve won two awards for best cinematography and best visual effects.
"The Darkest Hour" was also awarded best makeup and hair-styling.
