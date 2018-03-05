Register
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    Iranian FM Blasts EU's 'Extremism' Toward Tehran

    Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the EU for what he described as "extremism" in relation with Tehran.

    "In order to keep the United States in the Iran nuclear deal, European countries are suffering from extremism and this will ultimately undermine Europe's policy," Zarif told newspaper Etemad.

    According to media reports, France's Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian has arrived in Tehran amid French criticism of Iran's ballistic missile program.

    Le Drian's will discuss three aspects in Iran: the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran's tests of ballistic missiles and situation in the Middle Eastern region.

    Unlike Washington, European states have repeatedly reiterated their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, calling on the parties to respect the agreement.

    The JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) was signed in 2015 by Iran and the 5+1 group — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.

    READ MORE: Tehran Rules Out Missiles Talks Until US, Europe Destroy Their Nukes

    Earlier, Iranian military's spokesman has commented on Donald Trump's threat to scrap the 2015 Iran Nuclear on the cause of Tehran developing its missile program.

    He said that the primary condition for possible international negotiations on Iran's missiles is the destruction of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles that the US and European nations have.

    Trump has constantly criticized the agreement between the EU, Iran, and the P5+1 countries. The deal, which doesn't cover Iran's missile program, requires the removal of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Iran stopping its military nuclear program.

