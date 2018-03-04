China 'Not Striving for Trade War With US', Vows 'Measures' if 'Interests Hurt'

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is in favor of mutually beneficial economic cooperation with the United States and is not seeking trade wars, but will not ignore threats to its interests, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), said on Sunday.

"China is not striving for a trade war with the United States, but if the United States takes action harmful for Chinese interests, we will not ignore it and will take all necessary measures," Zhang said.

Since his election campaign in 2016, US President Donald Trump has been criticizing US trade partners over their alleged dumping practices and calling for the renegotiation of trade agreements with many countries to tackle losses of manufacturing jobs in the United States.

In particular, Trump accused China of currency manipulation and proposed to raise the issue of country's commitment to the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The president-elect also vowed to impose a 45-percent tariff on imports from China, blaming the cheap imports for the loss of jobs in the United States.

The first session of the 13th NPC will kick off on Monday and last until March 20. It is expected to elect Chinese president, vice-president and premier, form the new government as well as vote on amendments to the country’s constitution.