Beijing Hopes US to Abandon 'Cold War Ideas' on China's Development

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Beijing hopes that the United States will abandon its outdated Cold War-era perceptions and will be able to consider objectively the transparent goals of China's development, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

"We noted that some representatives of the US Armed Forces have been periodically making statement speculating about an alleged threat from China. The Chinese strategic intentions are rather transparent, our development is aimed at ensuring the well-being of our people, and at maintaining peace and development of the whole world. We hope that the United States will be able to abandon outmoded ideas of the Cold War," Hua said.

The United States remains the largest military power in the world with the highest level of defense spending, Hua continued.

Despite the US defense budget surpassing the joint spending in the six countries following the United States in the global defense budget rating, Washington still claims that other countries represent a threat for the United States, Hua pointed out.

The statement comes a day after Gen. John Hyten, the commander of US Strategic Command (STRATCOM), called Moscow the most significant threat to the United States, and referred to Beijing as the adversary that is moving the fastest.

The United States has repeatedly called China its adversary in many legal, as well as strategic documents. In one of the most recent cases, China was mentioned as an adversary alongside Iran, Russia, and North Korea in the 2018 US Nuclear Posture Review.