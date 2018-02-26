Register
00:36 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo

    US Military Aid Increases Odds of Civil War, State Repression in Recipients

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    World
    Get short URL
    3211

    A new RAND Corporation study has found that the “provision of US military assistance may be associated with increased state repression and incidence of civil war.”

    However, the military-funded think tank also determined that a US troop presence is associated with a "lower likelihood of interstate war" and "allies initiating fewer militarized disputes" in a new report published in late February.

    Troop presence may deter state actors from declaring war, but a "US military presence may increase interstate militarized activities short of war," the RAND report said. The point adds force to the argument that US military deployments simply increase "the likelihood that the United States will be in combat" into perpetuity.

    An Iraqi Army M1A1 Abrams tank, purchased from the U.S., maneuvers during a live fire exercise outside Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2011. With the U.S. military scheduled to leave Iraq by the end of the year, the Iraqi security forces will be soley responsible for providing security for the country.
    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    US Confirms Nine American Abrams Tanks in Hands of Iranian Militias

    "Nearby US troop presence is associated with a higher likelihood of low-intensity militarized disputes," the report states [emphasis original].

    The Pentagon's "advise and assist" policies may help foreign fighters become more potent warfighters, but it has proven inept in promoting internal stability. "The military trained the Afghan National Police (ANP) to do what it knows how to do — which is not how to do crime and street policing, but how to do military exercises," Vanda Felbab-Brown, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told the Observer in November.

    The ANP, for example, received police training from US service members who were watching episodes of US television shows "Cops" and "NCIS" to learn some basic teaching methods, according to a September 2017 report from John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction. Sopko wrote that "The US government is not well organized to conduct large scale security-sector assistance missions in post-conflict nations or in the developing world."

    "For another bizarre example, at one point, training sessions for Afghan police were using PowerPoint-based curricula from the US-NATO Balkan operations," Sopko reported.

    M-16 rifles (File)
    © AP Photo/ Sakchai Lalit
    Investigation Reveals US Weapons for Sale on Syrian Terrorist Website

    During his speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit last May, US President Donald Trump said: "I also promised that America will not seek to impose our way of life on others, but to outstretch our hands in the spirit of cooperation and trust." Cooperation in the form of military assistance and weapons deals with Middle East countries, though, "may increase the likelihood of repression and domestic instability in the recipient states," the RAND report states.

    A recent investigation found that US-made M-16 assault rifles supplied to, and abandoned by, Iraqi security forces are being bought and sold by jihadists and al-Qaeda forces in Syria over Telegram's encrypted messaging app.

    Related:

    Possible Reason for Deployment of Russia's 5th Gen Su-57 to Syria Revealed
    UN Security Council to Vote on Syria Ceasefire Resolution Saturday at Noon
    Mission Possible: Here's What Those Russian Su-57 Jets May Be Doing in Syria
    US Coalition Should Stop 'Occupation Attitude' in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN
    UN Security Council Resolution on Syria Won't Affect Operation in Afrin - Ankara
    Tags:
    repression, civil war, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), RAND Corporation, John Sopko
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok