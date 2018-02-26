30 Russian Athletes to Compete in Paralympic Games as Neutrals - IPC

The International Paralympic Committee had earlier announced it would allow "eligible Russian Para athletes" who meet strict conditions to take part in five sports under a neutral flag.

"The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has approved and welcomes 30 Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) to compete in the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, which open on March 9 … The IPC said in January it would allow eligible Russian Para athletes who meet strict conditions to compete as neutrals in five sports at the Games in South Korea," the statement read.

Some 10 alpine skiers, 12 cross country skiers, three snowboarders and five wheelchair curlers will take part in the games. There will also be six athletes accompanying competitors with vision disorders.

All the 30 athletes meet the qualification criteria for participating in the games as each of them had passed two doping tests.

The announcement comes as the IPC approved on February 15 the applications of 30 Russian athletes with no final decision on three more athletes. The athletes are being allowed to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics as neutrals, because of suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

The suspension of the RPC was extended on January 29. The ban was imposed in August 2016 in connection with reported doping violations at the Games in Sochi.

The 2018 Paralympic Games in South Korea will be held from March 9-18.