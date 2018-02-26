EU Tightens Sanctions Against N Korea in Line With UNSC Resolution

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Council stepped up on Monday restrictive measures against Pyongyang over its nuclear activity, in line with the latest UN Security Council resolution, the EU Council's press service said in a statement.

"The Council increased the restrictive measures against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) by finalising the transposition into EU law of the measures imposed by the latest UN Security Council resolution 2397 (2017)," the statement read.

According to the statement, the UN sanction list comprises 79 persons and 54 entities from North Korea, while 55 persons and nine entities were listed by the European Union autonomously.

North Korea has faced several rounds of sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests, conducted in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. On December 22, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2397 on tightening sanctions against North Korea over its ballistic missile launch conducted on November 29. The US-drafted resolution caps Pyongyang’s petrol imports and expands the ban on goods exports.