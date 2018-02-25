Register
03:28 GMT +325 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum

    Turkish National Cryptocurrency Turkcoin Is on the Way

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    World
    Get short URL
    122

    Days after South American nation Venezuela launched its government-approved ‘petro’ cryptocurrency, Turkey now claims that it is considering introducing a proprietary digital currency called Turkcoin.

    In November 2017 Turkey's Directorate on Religious Affairs condemned virtual currencies as un-Islamic because they cannot be audited and surveilled, declaring that the use of bitcoins and the like encouraged illegal activities such as money laundering.

    Bitcoin mining farm at the 3logic stand at the Russian Blockchain Week 2017 conference in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Mining Too Hard: Russian Cryptocurrency Enthusiast Burns Down Own Flat
    But now Turkey has seen the writing on the wall, and is contemplating its own national cryptocurrency. According to a report by the Al-Monitor news agency, Ahmet Kenan Tanrikulu, deputy chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has prepared a report to propose a state-sponsored cryptocurrency called Turkcoin.

    "The world is advancing toward a new digital system. Turkey should create its own digital system and currency before it's too late," he warned, cited by Al-Monitor.

    "Since the demand exists, we should create and release our own digital currency. Opposing those currencies is meaningless. This is a national issue which requires a national consensus," he said.

    It appears that both MHP, the country's fourth largest political party, and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), are in support of a national cryptocurrency — Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek recently hinted that the country may be making preparations for the development of a national cryptocurrency.

    READ MORE: Traders Are Bullish on Bitcoin Rival Ethereum, Here Is Why

    "We are planning to start our own work on digital currencies. We place high importance on digitalization," he said an interview with CNN earlier this month.

    A wall of miners, is seen through a new installation, at the cryptocurrency farming operation (File)
    © REUTERS/ Christinne Muschi
    Mine It to the Limit! Chinese Firm Makes Billions From Cryptocurrency
    Admitting that Turkey cannot afford to ignore a growing demand for the new technology, Tanrikulu pointed out that with the implementation of cryptocurrencies, law enforcement will face unique challenges.

    New regulations will be required to prevent the improper use of these currencies, he said, adding that the MHP would back any legislation aimed at the regulation and taxation of cryptocurrencies.

    Turkey's Finance Ministry and Capital Markets Board are reportedly already working on regulations and rules governing digital currencies with a view toward taxation.

    Related:

    Traders Are Bullish on Bitcoin Rival Ethereum, Here Is Why
    Hedge-Fund Founder Who Devastated Argentina Calls Bitcoin Immoral
    Bitcoin an Asset, Not a Currency: Israel Issues New Tax Regulation
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Turkcoin, Venezuela, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    The Best From 2018's Underwater Photographer of the Year
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok