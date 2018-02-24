ICRC Says Fired 21 Staff Since 2015 Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

"Since 2015 we've identified 21 staff members who were either dismissed for paying for sexual services or resigned during an internal enquiry. Another two staff members suspected of sexual misconduct did not have their contracts renewed," the statement, released on Friday, read.
In the statement, Daccord described in detail the ICRC policy on sexual misconduct by employees or paying for sexual services amid reports of several charities reviewing the behavior of their staff.
"We are committed to strengthening our mechanisms to deal with any breaches of the ICRC's Code of Conduct, and to building an inclusive and diverse internal culture where everyone is respected," the ICRC official added.
Oxfam withdrew from any bids for future funding from the UK government until it satisfies London's requirements on company culture, and the charity was warned it could lose European financing as well.
Another UK charity, children's Plan International, on Friday confirmed six cases of sexual exploitation and child abuse in the period between July 2016 and June 2017.
