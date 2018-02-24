Register
24 February 2018
    On Monday, a group of unidentified armed men stopped two vehicles with ICRC staff members traveling from the city of Mazar-e-Sharif to Kunduz and took one of the employees.

    ICRC Says Fired 21 Staff Since 2015 Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

    © AP Photo/ Musadeq Sadeq
    World
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Committee of the Red Cross has dismissed or accepted resignation of 21 employees suspected of sexual misconduct since 2015, and decided not to renew contract for two more people, ICRC Director-General Yves Daccord said in a statement.

    "Since 2015 we've identified 21 staff members who were either dismissed for paying for sexual services or resigned during an internal enquiry. Another two staff members suspected of sexual misconduct did not have their contracts renewed," the statement, released on Friday, read.

    In the statement, Daccord described in detail the ICRC policy on sexual misconduct by employees or paying for sexual services amid reports of several charities reviewing the behavior of their staff.

    READ MORE: Some 7,000 People Cancel Regular Donations to UK OXFAM After Sex Scandal — CEO

    "We are committed to strengthening our mechanisms to deal with any breaches of the ICRC's Code of Conduct, and to building an inclusive and diverse internal culture where everyone is respected," the ICRC official added.

    An Oxfam shop is seen, in London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Oxfam Told of Aid Workers Abusing Children in Haiti Decade Ago - Reports
    The closer look at charity practices was triggered by reports earlier this month that Oxfam GB employees paid for sexual services while on a relief mission in Haiti in 2011 and in Chad in 2005. Oxfam then published a report on the internal investigation into 2011 Haiti mission, which was not disclosed to the public originally.

    Oxfam withdrew from any bids for future funding from the UK government until it satisfies London's requirements on company culture, and the charity was warned it could lose European financing as well.

    READ MORE: Oxfam Sex Scandal and the Politics of Charity

    Another UK charity, children's Plan International, on Friday confirmed six cases of sexual exploitation and child abuse in the period between July 2016 and June 2017.

    Tags:
    sexual misconduct, sexual abuse, firing, allegation, Oxfam, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
