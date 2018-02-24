Olympics Intranets Experienced No New Cyberattacks Since Games Beginning - IOC

PYEONGCHANG (South Korea) (Sputnik) - The Internet resources of the Olympic Games have not experienced any new cyberattacks since the attack that occurred during the opening ceremony, Mark Adamas, the communications director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said Saturday.

During a press conference, Adams told reporters that the IOC had not received notifications of any new attacks since the Games systems suffered a hack during the opening ceremony held in South Korea.

On February 9, as the opening ceremony festivities commenced, the website of the Games went down for several hours, making it impossible to access tickets or find the information about the upcoming events.

While many in the press touted a conspiracy theory involving Russian hackers taking revenge on the Olympic Committee for a December 2017 ban on Russia due to accusations of doping at the 2014 Sochi games, officials were quick to shut down the false allegations. IOC head of communications Adams confirmed the cyber attack several days after the ceremony, saying that he did not know who was behind the attacks, but, in any case, "best international practice" would be to avoid talking about the attack before the end of the investigation.

Earlier in February, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that certain powers were preparing a provocation against Moscow in an attempt to play up "the Russian threat" card. The ministry said Russia would be accused of attempting to attack the ideals of the Olympic movement, adding there would be no evidence of Russia's misconduct.