Olympics Intranets Experienced No New Cyberattacks Since Games Beginning - IOC

During a press conference, Adams told reporters that the IOC had not received notifications of any new attacks since the Games systems suffered a hack during the opening ceremony held in South Korea.
On February 9, as the opening ceremony festivities commenced, the website of the Games went down for several hours, making it impossible to access tickets or find the information about the upcoming events.
Earlier in February, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that certain powers were preparing a provocation against Moscow in an attempt to play up "the Russian threat" card. The ministry said Russia would be accused of attempting to attack the ideals of the Olympic movement, adding there would be no evidence of Russia's misconduct.
