Register
21:56 GMT +323 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The seal of the US Department of State

    US State Dept. Fails to Specify Details of 'Responsibility' of Sputnik in Syria

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A spokesperson of the US Department of State on Friday was not able to clarify the words of Heather Nauert, the department's spokeswoman, about the "responsibility" of the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster for the situation in Syria.

    "We would refer you to Sputnik and RT," the spokesperson told Sputnik in response to a request to specify the details of the "unique responsibility."

    Ernest Sagaga, the head of human rights and safety department of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) told Sputnik commenting on Nauert's words that the federation considered "a bit unfair" the statement of the US official adding that no media outlets were responsible for defining foreign policy and they could not be responsible for it.

    READ MORE: IFJ Says 'Unfair' to Hold Sputnik, RT Responsible for Ending Bloodshed in Syria

    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.
    © AFP 2018/ OLI SCARFF
    89up Report Saying RT, Sputnik Affected Brexit Attempt to Cover PR Firms Failure - Simonyan
    Alexei Chepa, a member of the Russian lower house’s international affairs committee, told Sputnik that the US diplomat's statement was a "provocation," while Andrey Klimov, the chairman of the Russian upper house's commission on protection of state sovereignty, said that instead of placing responsibility on media outlets, the United States should contribute to the end of violence in the crisis-torn Syria.

    On Thursday, Nauert suggested at a briefing that reporters should ask Russian President Vladimir Putin, RT and Sputnik what they are doing to stop the violence in Syria, adding that they could do more to end the fighting and that they bear a "unique responsibility" for the situation in Syria. Commenting on Nauert's statement Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik, said that it was not bad that the US diplomats, who used to look for the answers to the questions they did not know in the office, started looking for answers at RT and Sputnik.

    Related:

    IFJ Says 'Unfair' to Hold Sputnik, RT Responsible for Ending Bloodshed in Syria
    Washington Claims RT, Sputnik Bear Responsibility for Ending Syria Bloodshed
    Report Saying RT, Sputnik Affected Brexit Attempt to Cover PR Failure - Simonyan
    Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Mocks YouTube’s ‘Made in Russia’ Caption on RT Materials
    RT's Registration as 'Foreign Agent' in US Hampers Work - Editor-in-Chief
    DoJ: No Response to RT's Freedom of Information Act Forthcoming
    Tags:
    responsibility, Sputnik, RT, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok