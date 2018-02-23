US State Dept. Fails to Specify Details of 'Responsibility' of Sputnik in Syria

"We would refer you to Sputnik and RT," the spokesperson told Sputnik in response to a request to specify the details of the "unique responsibility."
Ernest Sagaga, the head of human rights and safety department of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) told Sputnik commenting on Nauert's words that the federation considered "a bit unfair" the statement of the US official adding that no media outlets were responsible for defining foreign policy and they could not be responsible for it.
On Thursday, Nauert suggested at a briefing that reporters should ask Russian President Vladimir Putin, RT and Sputnik what they are doing to stop the violence in Syria, adding that they could do more to end the fighting and that they bear a "unique responsibility" for the situation in Syria. Commenting on Nauert's statement Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik, said that it was not bad that the US diplomats, who used to look for the answers to the questions they did not know in the office, started looking for answers at RT and Sputnik.
