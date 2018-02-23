Mining Too Hard: Russian Cryptocurrency Enthusiast Burns Down Own Flat

Yet another fire has been attributed to virtual currency mining efforts, this time in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

A Tomsk resident had set up a virtual currency mining farm in his flat and presumably created a short circuit, which resulted in a fire, the portal vtomske reported, citing a source in the Tomsk regional office of the Emergency Situations Ministry.

READ MORE: Telegram Founder Launches Secret Second Presale of Homegrown Cryptocurrency

"A fire has broken out in the one-room flat of a ten-story panel house on Dizaynerov Street. There was no one in the apartment at the time, so there are no casualties," the source noted.

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Bitcoin Dealers Beware! Mining Might Be Cause of Russian Apartment Block Blaze

Mining is a technology that exploits computer power, including graphics cards, to obtain cryptocurrencies. The technology is said to exert increased pressure on electrical grids while considerably heating up air in the premises where the equipment is installed.

Earlier in November, another miner’s flat burned down in the city of Novorossiysk, in Russia’s south. Increased power pressure then led to the electric wires overheating and starting a fire.