S Korea Agrees to Boost Military Cooperation With Switzerland, Latvia - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea on Friday agreed to boost military cooperation with Switzerland and Latvia at separate meetings of South Korean Defense Minister Song Yong-moo with his Swiss and Latvian counterparts, according to local media reports.

Song Yong-moo hanked Swiss Defense Minister Guy Parmelins for Switzerland's contribution to the peace efforts on the Korean peninsula, according to Yonhap news agency.

Song and his Latvian counterpart Raimonds Bergmanis discussed possibilities for strengthening military and defense industry cooperation between the two countries.

READ MORE: US, South Korea Agree to Halt Military Drills During 2018 Olympics — Pentagon

The South Korean defense minister and his counterparts agreed that the recent rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang before and during the Olympic Games held in South Korea could be a step toward peace and stability on the peninsula.

The situation in the region became tense amid North Korea's continuing missile and nuclear tests, opposed by its neighbors and the rest of the international community.

However, in January, Seoul and Pyongyang had talks, which led to North Kora participating in the Olympic Games. The athletes from the North and the South walked together at the opening ceremony and even participated jointly in women's hockey competition.