16:17 GMT +322 February 2018
    Nigel Farage (R) and Donald Trump

    Transatlantic Bromance: Farage to Praise Trump in Front of US Conservatives

    © Photo: Twitter / Nigel Farage‏
    The lead Brexiteer is set to be the most prominent British speaker at the largest conservative event in the States, as the US-UK "special relationship" remain in limbo.

    According to The Telegraph, former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage will argue that US President Donald Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that is being held this week.

    The CPAC is the largest annual conservative gathering in the US attended by thousands of conservative politicians, commentators and activists.

    READ MORE: More Plans for Nigel? Farage Sets Foot in Trump Tower Again

    In this Dec. 7, 2015, file photo, Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump, speaks during a rally coinciding with Pearl Harbor Day at Patriots Point aboard the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
    © AP Photo/ Mic Smith, File
    Trump to Consult UKIP Acting Leader Farage on UK Policy Before Talking to May
    This year the conference also features a number of prominent right-wing figures from Europe, including Farage as well as his key allies Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore.

    The trio had previously made the news after posing with Trump in the now famous golden elevator picture, taken in the aftermath of the US presidential elections in November 2016.

    In an effort to strengthen his bond with the US President, Farage is expected to praise the Donald as "a man who is keeping faith with his electorate."

     "Here is a man who is achieving extraordinary things and here is a guy who has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations of what he would be capable of as US president," the former UKIP leader told The Telegraph.

    Farage's speech at the CPAC will also insist that such conservative victories in Europe as Brexit are "far from being a temporary blip," and the so-called "populist" movement is gaining momentum on the continent, despite the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential elections last year.

     "Don't be distracted by everybody's excitement over Macron," the Brexiteer said.

    "The revolution of those that believe in nation state and national identity is still rolling."

    To back up his claim, Farage pointed out that "the vote that is called ‘populist' in Europe averaged 8 percent in 2000, it is now 24 percent."

    READ MORE: Brexit Hero Nigel Farage to Speak at Mississippi Trump Rally

    Nigel Farage and Donald Trump have a long and colorful history.

    Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage speaks during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, Britain September 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Trump Says UKIP's Farage Would Be 'Great' UK Ambassador to US
    The UKIP leader participated in numerous pro-Trump rallies during the 2016 presidential race and was in fact the first foreign politician that the US President met after the elections.

    In turn, Trump has praised Farage on multiple occasions and even suggested that he should be appointed  the UK ambassador to Washington in breach of diplomatic protocol.

    READ MORE: 'Wrong Thing to Do': May Slams Trump’s Far-Right Retweets as ‘Hateful’

    The pair's relationships remained unstrained by the evident cooling of the US-UK relationship, which occurred after Trump got into an argument with UK Prime Minister Theresa May over his repost of controversial right-wing pictures published by the embattled Britain First group.

    The US President's invitation to Britain remains standing, though there is still no concrete date set for the official visit that has been postponed for over a year now.

