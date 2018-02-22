US Violates Iranian Nuclear Deal Almost Everyday - Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that the US violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) almost every day, while Trump's public statements contribute to this.

"It is a fact that the United States is not implementing the JCOPA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], it is a fact that it violates it almost daily," he told the BBC.

According to him, Trump's statements regarding the deal being "bad," or seeking to change it are a violation of the agreement.

"This violates the letter, not the spirit of the agreement," the deputy minister added.

Speaking further, the senior Iranian official said that Iran would withdraw from the agreement if there would be no economic benefits for the country and major banks wouldn't work with Iran.

"The deal would not survive this way even if the ultimatum is passed and waivers are extended," Araqchi said.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresensky EXCLUSIVE: Iranian FM Zarif Says US Will Become Outsider if Breaks Nuke Deal

The statement comes almost two weeks after US President Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to the heads of European countries, saying that he wouldn't extend the US sanctions relief on Iran if the sides refused to "fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal."

The day before, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik that "the US has never adhered to its liabilities within the JCPOA."