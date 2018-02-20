Miss Bum Bum Teases Barcelona Fans Ahead of Team's Clash With Chelsea (PHOTOS)

Brazilian model and former Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez has posted sizzling pictures on Instagram in support of her favorite team’s Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old model, who can boast more than one million followers on Instagram, posted a snap with the caption: "Just arrived in London for Barcelona's victory over Chelsea on Tuesday. I'll wait for you in Stamford Bridge."

Since winning the Miss Bum Bum contest back in 2015, Cortez has been flooding her Instagram account with tons of sexy pics, many of which were dedicated to her football idol, Lionel Messi.

She was reportedly blocked from the footballer's account after repeatedly sending him private pictures, but that didn't stop her.

Just recently, on February 14, the booty star posted another hot snap in which she posed in just a thong and Barcelona football scarf holding balloons, with a blown up message for Messi in the background.

Barcelona takes on Chelsea tonight at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.