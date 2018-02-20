Register
22:55 GMT +320 February 2018
    Vitaly Churkin former Russian Ambassador to the United Nations speaks after the vote on a draft resolution for establishing a tribunal to prosecute those responsible for the MH17 flight during a Security council meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 29, 2015

    'Roerich Pact' Exhibition Head Remembers Churkin as Man of Amazing Mind, Culture

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The curator of the "Roerich Pact. History and Modernity" exhibition at the UN headquarters in New York, Yulia Samartseva, told Sputnik on Tuesday that she remembers Russia's late Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin as a person of "amazing culture, mind, and extraordinary power."

    Churkin died in New York on February 20, 2017, a day before his 65th birthday.

    "Life brought me to Vitaly Ivanovich in 2015, when we [International Centre of the Roerichs, ICR] were opening ‘Roerich Pact. History and modernity’ exhibition at the UN headquarters along with the Russian mission. There are not many such meetings in life, and I am very happy that one of such meetings already took place in my life… [Churkin was] a man of amazing culture, mind, and extraordinary power… Near such people you begin to respect yourself… Because it was a Man in the full sense of this word," Samartseva said.

    She added that Churkin assisted in the organization of the exhibition in every possible way.

    "Everything coincided with the aggravation of the Ukrainian conflict, and Churkin decided that it is now more important than ever to do a peacekeeping exhibition… He supported the ICR initiative, in every possible way helped in organizing it. He considered that the idea of Roerich ‘Peace through culture’ reflects the relevance of modernity as never before," Samartseva added.

    The exhibition was opened on April 15, 2015, on the 80th anniversary of the signing the Roerich Pact, or the Treaty on the Protection of Artistic and Scientific Institutions and Historic Monuments. Churkin participated in the opening ceremony.

    Churkin was born in Moscow on February 21, 1952. He served as Russia's permanent envoy to the United Nations and Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006 until his death.

    The diplomat was buried on February 24, 2017, at a Moscow cemetery.

    Ok