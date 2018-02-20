Register
09:35 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Liberland

    'There is no Better Time Than Now to Start New Country Like Liberland' - Founder

    © Photo: Google Maps
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Half a million people have applied for citizenship in the virtual state of Liberland. Created by Czech politician Vit Jedlicka the nation-state currently accepts donations in the form of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum for its financial operations. Sputnik spoke to Vit Jedlicka, founder and President of Liberland and prominent Czech libertarian.

    Sputnik: How have things been going on in Liberland?

    Vit Jedlicka: We have almost half a million people with us on this voyage, in terms of population, our potential population, we are larger than Malta or Iceland, in a way which is great, that's a good start to build a country, in order to build a nation you actually need people for it and not just that. We're working hard to get our diplomatic offices around the world up and running, so we can get good relations with other countries. Right now I'm in Mexico, I'm putting together a representative office here, we've got amazing people representing us, people close to governments that can make sure that our relations are as good as possible. 

    READ MORE: Liberland: Meet the Man Who Created a Modern-Day Utopia in the Heart of Europe

    Sputnik: Liberland uses cryptocurrency, which I'm sure is going to draw a lot of attention by your global audience, like Bitcoin, to manage its financial operations, how has Bitcoin's price leaps, its volatility impacted on the nation’s economy?

    Vit Jedlicka: Of course it was a positive, as well as everybody that went into cryptocurrencies, it's breaking apart, and I'm not the only one saying that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will in 10 or 15 years replace the whole banking sector, which is amazing how much energy will have freed through that, how many unnecessary things will be basically  replaced by a new technology that makes it completely possible for people to transact without using a bank in the middle. So this is exciting, for example, Prime Minister Netanyahu actually said the very same thing that I've been saying for the last three years, so I'm not the only one to say that and I'm very excited that we want another role that's similar like Bitcoin to the world of national currencies, we would like to be a competitive nation state in the future.

    If you thought South Sudan was the world's youngest country, you are behind the times. Because last week, a man walked out to an unclaimed little bit of land just seven kilometers square tucked along the Danube between Croatia and Serbia, ran up a flag, and made a country: Liberland.
    © Facebook
    If you thought South Sudan was the world's youngest country, you are behind the times. Because last week, a man walked out to an unclaimed little bit of land just seven kilometers square tucked along the Danube between Croatia and Serbia, ran up a flag, and made a country: Liberland.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us a little bit more about Liberland's own coin Merits, we have not heard too much about it, what are the benefits to attract investors to your cryptocurrency?

    Vit Jedlicka: We're a role model of a new type of state, a state that doesn't have obligatory taxes, we will only have voluntary taxes, so people pay as much as they want, but not only that, whenever people will pay taxes to the state, they will get the shares of the country they're living in and I think that's a revolutionary concept. So it's not that you pay $20 million in taxes and nobody in the state even says thank you, and you have the same vote as somebody that just killed 10 people and is in prison, no, we want to fix that, we want to make sure that the positive decisions are made by those that actually make the country possible and have contributed to its creation. And we also want to make sure that in this new age of cryptocurrencies, when there is no way for states to actually control how much people have in their accounts, there's no reputation really, we want to make sure that our justice system tackles that and that people in Liberland will be able to install justice with these Merits also. So it has multiple purposes and I think that the concept that we put together is quite smart and again that's the plan to outcompete the existing nation states in the design of our internal system.

    Liberland
    © Photo: Google Maps
    Self-Proclaimed Nation Liberland to Introduce ‘Digital Economy’ to Attract Investment
    Sputnik: Do you think Merit could potentially challenge Bitcoin on the crypto market, could it get as big as Bitcoin, overtaking it?

    Vit Jedlicka: Bitcoin is a great thing, it has a primary value in terms of exchange and there is an additional value to Merit’s system, it is backing up the creation of the freest country on this planet, which of course, like all the things that are here on this planet has subjective value, and I think it is great value we are bringing to the table and our currency will back this basic idea.

    Sputnik: Some analysts have already stated that Liberland is a nation that Bitcoin actually built, what's your take on that? Is that a correct assumption, or is it because of the causes of cryptocurrency that your country was built on?

    READ MORE: Liberland: Country of Bitcoin, Utopian Tax-Free Haven

    Vit Jedlicka: I think it's a great coincidence and honestly there is no better time than now to start new countries like Liberland. Because of this great coincidence Liberland started the same year as Ethereum and we have seen together the rise of the currency and now there is this new era when actually the cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technologies will take over even more areas of our lives, so we will see insurance companies being on blockchain, we will see whole companies as a concept being on blockchain. There's a shift in paradigm and it will influence the way our nation states are being run. 

    Tags:
    cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Vit Jedlicka, Liberland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok