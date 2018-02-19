Register
14:15 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Red Square, Moscow

    Kremlin on Mueller Report: Accusations of Russia's Election Meddling Baseless

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Kremlin has commented on the US Justice Department's court documents revealed on Friday claiming that the Internet Research Agency (IRA), which is based in St. Petersburg, was allegedly involved in the 2016 US elections by trying to influence the outcome in President Donald Trump's favor.

    "We still have not seen any substantive evidence there that someone had interfered in [US] internal affairs ... It [the accusations] is about Russian citizens, but we have heard earlier from Washington that the Russian state, the Kremlin and the Russian government were involved. Nothing indicates that the Russian state could have been involved in this, and nothing can," Peskov told reporters.

    The spokesman reiterated that all allegations of Russia's interference in the US election were groundless.

    "We still insist that we consider such evidence to be groundless. We do not consider it exhaustive, we do not consider it fair and cannot agree with it ... Russia did not interfere, it has not had such a custom to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and is not doing so now," Peskov said.    

    READ MORE: US Hasn't Presented Evidence of Russia's Alleged Election Meddling - Envoy

    The statement was made in the wake of Friday's decision by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office to charge 13 Russian nationals and three entities of allegedly trying to meddle in the 2016 presidential vote in the US. The 37-page indictment accused the mentioned Russians of use of fake personas in an attempt to prop up Donald Trump's candidacy during the election. The indictment, however, does not appear to make any mention of the Russian government.

    Commenting on the release of the indictment, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has blasted the accusations, calling them "absurd." 

    Speaking about the US DOJ's move, US President Trump stated that what he called Moscow's "anti-US campaign" hadn't impacted the results of the presidential election.

    READ MORE: CIA Boss Claims Russia Poised to Meddle in Yet Another US Election

    Prior to Friday's US move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly called all allegations concerning Moscow's alleged meddling in the US' internal affairs, especially in the 2016 presidential election groundless. The same position has been voiced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has stressed numerous times that no evidence had been found to substantiate the allegations.

    READ MORE: Mountain out of Molehill: Assange Sees No Tangible Russian Meddling in US Vote

    After the United States accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, Mueller's team started investigating allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Trump and top Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the allegations.

    Tags:
    election interference, meddling, 2016 US Presidential election, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok