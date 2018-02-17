Oxfam Told of Aid Workers Abusing Children in Haiti Decade Ago - Reports

The newspaper learned that Oxfam's CEO in 2008 received a report by Save the Children, which stated that children had been coerced in exchange for food and necessities.
According to the newspaper, the NGO's research revealed abuse linked to a total of 23 security, humanitarian and peacekeeping organizations working in Haiti, Ivory Coast and Southern Sudan.
The sex scandal has sparked public outrage, primarily due to the fact that Oxfam had conducted an internal investigation into the issue and decided not to make its outcome public, letting its employees leave voluntarily in 2011. Earlier in the week, Oxfam's Deputy Chief Executive Penny Lawrence said that she was resigning amid the scandal.
"This is shocking. This is appalling. It hurts me very deeply. A few privileged men who had the opportunity to serve Oxfam were abusing the very people they were meant to protect."@Winnie_Byanyima https://t.co/URzVmyftYE— Oxfam International (@Oxfam) February 13, 2018
