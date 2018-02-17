US Wants Cybersecurity Dialogue With Russia if It's Fair - McMaster

The US is ready to begin a dialogue with Russia on cybersecurity if Russia is serious about stopping cyber espionage. This was announced on Saturday by US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster at the Munich Security Conference.

"We would like to start a dialogue on cybersecurity, with pleasure, if Russia is serious about stopping this kind of espionage. This is a kind of cover-up, which is done using modern technology. This day will come, because we can better and better identify the sources of such attacks," said McMaster.

According to McMaster, earlier for technical reasons it was very difficult to identify sources, today it became possible.

The cooperation on cybersecurity between Russia and the United States was actively developing in the period from 2009 to 2013. At that time, the administration of former US President Barack Obama introduced a reset of relations with Russia. However, since 2014, the cooperation has been suspended, due to the Ukrainian crisis, with alleged Russian interference in this conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

North Korean Issue

Washington is calling on all countries to cut trade and military ties with North Korea, Herbert McMaster said.

"We must pressure the Kim [Jong Un] regime using all available tools to ensure that this cruel dictatorship cannot threaten the world with the most destructive weapons on Earth… let us resolve not only to enforce existing sanctions, but also to commit to downgrading diplomatic relations cutting off all trade, military and commercial ties and expelling so called 'guestworkers'," McMaster said at the Munich Security Conference.

The 54th security conference is taking place on February 16-18 at the Bayerischer Hof in Munich. More than 500 politicians, representatives of business and scientific circles, as well as members of human rights organizations from all over the world take part in the forum. This year, the Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.