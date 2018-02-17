Register
16:14 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster speaks in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., file photo.

    US Wants Cybersecurity Dialogue With Russia if It's Fair - McMaster

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    World
    Get short URL
    203

    The US is ready to begin a dialogue with Russia on cybersecurity if Russia is serious about stopping cyber espionage. This was announced on Saturday by US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster at the Munich Security Conference.

    "We would like to start a dialogue on cybersecurity, with pleasure, if Russia is serious about stopping this kind of espionage. This is a kind of cover-up, which is done using modern technology. This day will come, because we can better and better identify the sources of such attacks," said McMaster.

    According to McMaster, earlier for technical reasons it was very difficult to identify sources, today it became possible.

    READ MORE: New US Sanctions Against Russia Are Coming, 'Expect Them' Soon — US Treasury Sec

    The cooperation on cybersecurity between Russia and the United States was actively developing in the period from 2009 to 2013. At that time, the administration of former US President Barack Obama introduced a reset of relations with Russia. However, since 2014, the cooperation has been suspended, due to the Ukrainian crisis, with alleged Russian interference in this conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

    North Korean Issue

    Washington is calling on all countries to cut trade and military ties with North Korea, Herbert McMaster said.

    "We must pressure the Kim [Jong Un] regime using all available tools to ensure that this cruel dictatorship cannot threaten the world with the most destructive weapons on Earth… let us resolve not only to enforce existing sanctions, but also to commit to downgrading diplomatic relations cutting off all trade, military and commercial ties and expelling so called 'guestworkers'," McMaster said at the Munich Security Conference.

    The 54th security conference is taking place on February 16-18 at the Bayerischer Hof in Munich. More than 500 politicians, representatives of business and scientific circles, as well as members of human rights organizations from all over the world take part in the forum. This year, the Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    Related:

    Russia Ready for Partnership With EU, US Based on Mutual Respect - Lavrov
    US Accuses Russian Military of 2017 'NotPetya' Cyberattack Against Ukraine
    New US Sanctions Pose No Serious Threat to Russian Economy, Russians - Medvedev
    Tags:
    espionage, cybersecurity, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok