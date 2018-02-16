Register
23:18 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Un sosie de Kim Jong-un

    Kim Jong-un's Clone: 'It Takes Me Three Hours to Get in Character'

    © Photo: Kim Jong "Um" Kim Jong Un 김정은
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Kim Jong-un doppelganger's dancing escapade during the unified Koreas-Japan hockey game didn't go unnoticed – both by press and guests to the Olympics. Sputnik contacted Howard X, who looks strikingly like North Korea’s leader and has seemingly got used to living at least two lives - his own and his alter ego's.

    Sputnik: What is it like to wear Kim’s face regularly?

    'Kim Jong-un': I have been impersonating Kim since 2013 so it’s not a new thing for me and I usually put a cap on when I go out. I’m not that recognizable when I don’t have a cap on.

    READ MORE: Married to Kim: What We Might Know About North Korea's First Lady

    But when I’m not doing Kim for a while, I have a different hairstyle altogether and don’t look like him when it happens, because I usually wear a lot of makeup and things like that to make me closer to the world guy.

    Sputnik: Was there some special training to be closer to Kim's personality?

    'Kim Jong-un': There was no special training to be Kim but I have always been interested in North Korea and their politics since I was a teenager so I have been studying what the leader is like for a long time. When he came on the scene I just copied what I saw and I did as much research as possible and studied plenty of the material out there. It takes me three hours to get in character.

    A man impersonating US President Donald Trump (R) and another impersonating Kim Jong-un pose in the stands during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium
    © AFP 2018/ MOHD RASFAN
    ‘My Face Is Too Political’: Kim Jong-un Lookalike Booted From Olympic Games (VIDEOS)

    Sputnik: Do people often see the resemblance between you and Kim when you’re not in his "image"? 

    'Kim Jong-un': No, when I wear a cap, people don’t recognize me and I try not to look like Kim when I go out.

    Sputnik: Have you ever received threats because of your role?

    'Kim Jong-un': Well I didn’t have death threats until recently, like a couple of days ago, after I pulled this off with Trump. That’s on the Internet, there was something like "Hey, I want to kill you", that kind of stuff, but well, this is on the Internet. 

    Sputnik: Was it a pleasant experience to shoot a clip with LittleBig [Russian rave band]? 

    'Kim Jong-un': My experience with LittleBig was good. It took 3 days to do, was really hard work but it was very professional. The video came out great so I was really happy. They flew me over, put me in a nice hotel and really looked after me.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, are Koreas’ reconciliation and warmer relations a temporary thing?

    'Kim Jong-un': I heard that the reconciliation with North and South Korea is a long-lasting one. But you know, if you look back at the history, the North has always come back and they would, unfortunately break apart from the South, at some point.

    So I think this is the point at the Games: they are playing because they are being hit with sanctions.

    READ MORE: China Expands Sanctions Against North Korea, Bans Exports of Dual-Use Products

    What’s most likely going to happen though is that the North and the South will have warm relations for a couple of years but North Korea is probably going to make threats against Japan, their old enemy. So that’s what is probably going to happen anyway. 

    Sputnik: Were you impressed by the North Korean cheerleaders’ performance during the hockey match? Did you talk to any of them?

    'Kim Jong-un': The cheerleaders are actually very good. As for their performance, they are so rehearsed, I was very impressed. This performance stands out.

    However, they are propagandist tool of the regime so that’s why I was there having some fun. I wasn’t able to communicate with any of them, unfortunately.

    READ MORE: Volleyball on Snow Presented at Olympics (VIDEO)

    It would have been good if I could actually take a few of them and hug them, they are very beautiful. Because of the security guards, I had very limited time to interact with them. Some of them were giggling, some of them not, it was good to see.

    The views and opinions expressed by Howard X are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Married to Kim: What We Might Know About North Korea’s First Lady
    ICRC Ready to Scale Up Humanitarian Program in North Korea - President
    North Korea Uses US’ ‘Weak, Chaotic Foreign Policy’ to Advance Agenda - Expert
    State Department: US Ready to Hold Talks With North Korea
    Tags:
    clone, sport, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok