Register
22:22 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, civilians and military personnel participate in a mass rally in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to mark their country’s sixth underground nuclear test

    ICRC Ready to Scale Up Humanitarian Program in North Korea - President

    © AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, has commented in an interview with Sputnik the humanitarian situation in such countries as North Korea, Syria and Myanmar.

    MUNICH (Sputnik) – The ICRC would be ready to increase its North Korea humanitarian program but the international community lacks recognition that there is a humanitarian situation to respond to, Maurer said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday.

    “We have consistently raised the attention on the humanitarian situation In North Korea. We have a relatively small scale program in North Korea. ICRC would be ready  to increase this program. I think at the present moment it is also a lack of recognition by the North Korean government and by the international community at large that there is a humanitarian situation to respond to,” he noted.

    According to Maurer,  North Korea’s health, water sanitation, as well as other social and economic sectors are weak.

    “We certainly need to prepare in order to be able to scale but for the time being it is very frankly not possible to significantly increase our operations,” he said.

    Russia's Role in Syria

    Jabhat al-Nusra fighter (File)
    © AFP 2018/ RAMI AL-SAYED
    Nusra Front Tool in Hands of States Unhappy With Moscow's Role in Syria – Russian MoD
    Maurer said that the ICRC appreciates the support Russia has provided to it for its operation in Syria in recent years and calls on all actors to do their best to open up humanitarian spaces.

    According to the official, recent weeks have been complicated by the current military and strategic situation in Eastern Ghouta and on the Turkish-Syrian border in particular.

    “We need better cooperation by Turkey, by Iran, by Western powers, by the Syrian Government, by the armed opposition, by everybody because otherwise we won’t be able really to deliver adequately to the needs of people,” he added.

    Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Myanmar

    The ICRC hopes that the ongoing MSC will help increase humanitarian aid deliveries to Myanmar, which is currently suffering from mass displacement of its Rohingya population following violent conflicts, Maurer stressed.

    "We are among a few actors being able to respond to this displaced populations which are still in Myanmar… The situation is similar, as I have described, for other conflicts in the world. The speed and scale of what we are doing is not adequate to the problems which we are encountering and we hope that, including hopefully in conversation here in Munich, we are able to further accelerate the delivery of humanitarian assistance," Maurer said on the sidelines of the 54th MSC.

    The president noted that the ICRC maintained good relations with the local authorities in order to scale up the deliveries.

    "Return of those who have become refugees to Myanmar is still a big wish at the present moment and we think that the situation is not sufficiently stable to have meaningful return," Maurer stressed.

    Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to receive food handouts distributed to children and women by a Turkish aid agency at Thaingkhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Myanmar Has ‘Clear Goal’ of Eliminating Rohingya People in Country - Activist
    Nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh after Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority country, launched an offensive that was triggered by an August attack on police stations committed by a militant Islamist group. The offensive has been condemned by the United States and other Western nations as "ethnic cleansing."

    On January 16, Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement laying out a two-year-timetable for the Rohingya people's return to Myanmar.

    Related:

    Seoul Seeks to Provide $8 Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Pyongyang Despite Tensions
    Uzbekistan to Send Humanitarian Aid to Rohingya Refugees From Myanmar
    Three-Year-Long Siege Broken: First Humanitarian Aid Convoy Reaches Deir ez-Zor
    Tags:
    humanitarian situation, humanitarian aid, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Syria, Russia, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok